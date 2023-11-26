Residents oppose MC's trash collection charges

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 25

The residents’ welfare association (RWA) has raised objections days after the Municipal Corporation Panchkula started issuing garbage collection charges along with property tax bills. The residents have complained of a lack of services and want the MC to revoke the charges.

A delegation led by the president of the Citizens Welfare Association, SK Nayar, met the Municipal Mayor, Kulbhushan Goyal and expressed dissatisfaction over the issue. They said the newly levied charges for garbage collection must be revoked.

Meanwhile, the president of the residents’ welfare association, RP Malhotra, said the residents want the MC to withdraw the recently added charges. He said, “The financial burden imposed by the MC shall not be tolerated. When the city residents receive receipts for disposing of their property tax, they also see the garbage collection charges attached to them. Everyone who has deposited their property tax is surprised to see these new charges on the MC website.”

The general secretary of the association, Bharat Hitaishi, said, “Earlier, the MC used to have free door-to-door garbage collection, but they have now imposed this new financial burden on people, which is unjust.”

He added that the garbage collectors of the corporation fail to provide assistance to the residents, especially senior citizens. “As such, the garbage from nearly 50 percent of the households is currently being lifted by unregulated garbage collectors.”

The MC, on the other hand, has issued a helpline number for residents to lodge complaints in case of any lapse in service.

