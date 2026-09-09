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Home / Chandigarh / Residents’ panel to monitor quality of civic works in Chandigarh

Residents’ panel to monitor quality of civic works in Chandigarh

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:13 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi. File
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To strengthen transparency and people’s participation in the civic development of the city, Mayor Saurabh Joshi on Tuesday launched an area-level residents’ monitoring initiative, empowering citizens to directly monitor the quality and progress of works in their respective areas.

Under the initiative, area-level committees comprising eminent and technically experienced residents, including retired engineers, professors, doctors and other professionals, will regularly inspect ongoing development works and keep track of their execution.

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The committees will monitor whether works are being carried out in accordance with the approved scope, specifications and estimated cost displayed by the MC at the sites. Any deficiency, deviation or delay may be brought to the attention of the officials concerned for timely corrective action.

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As part of the initiative, the Mayor on Tuesday inaugurated the work on the upgrade of Joggers Park in Sector 15 and repair and renovation of fountains in parks at Sectors 15 and 24.

An area-level residents’ committee has been constituted to monitor the progress and quality of these works. Prof Sunil Sharma is the head of the committee, Raj Kumar Sahdev and Charanjeet co-conveners, Rajneesh Sharma, Ramesh Kumar Sood, Sanjeev Bansal, Prithvi Sharma, Jasjeet Singh Bhalla, Gurpreet Singh Mokha and SK Gupta members. The committee will periodically inspect the works, assess progress against the displayed specifications and approved cost, interact with officials executing the works and communicate residents’ feedback wherever necessary.

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Joshi said the initiative would be extended across Chandigarh as a citizen-centric monitoring mechanism for development works, making public participation an integral part of the city’s development model.

“Development works are funded with public money, and citizens have every right to know what is being built, how much is being spent and whether the promised quality is being delivered. Our mantra is simple — Public Money, Public Monitoring. Citizens will now become partners in ensuring quality, transparency and timely execution of development works,” he said.

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