Residents protest over poor condition of road

Mohali, November 1

Local residents today staged a protest at the Mubarikpur-Ramgarh road against the miserable condition of the road. Residents complained that the road is full of potholes, dust and gravel.

DSP Narinder Chaudhary reached the spot and pacified the protesters. Later, SDM Himanshu Gupta directed crusher union members, marriage halls owners and PPCB officials to clear the dust along the road.

