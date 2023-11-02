Residents protest over poor condition of road

Mohali, November 1
Local residents today staged a protest at the Mubarikpur-Ramgarh road against the miserable condition of the road. Residents complained that the road is full of potholes, dust and gravel.
DSP Narinder Chaudhary reached the spot and pacified the protesters. Later, SDM Himanshu Gupta directed crusher union members, marriage halls owners and PPCB officials to clear the dust along the road.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained tight-lipped about...
Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina open 3 rail, power projects in Bangladesh
Polls in neighbouring country in January
When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia
75 years of first war fought at such high altitude