Residents of Panchkula have expressed deep concern over the poor condition of public toilets across the city, many of which are unsafe and unhygienic to use. Despite Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) employing sanitation workers for each of the 47 public toilets under its jurisdiction, operational from 10 am to 6 pm daily, several facilities lie in a state of neglect. A visit to public toilets in Sector 10, Sector 7 and Sector 25 markets revealed alarming conditions.

In Sector 10, a public toilet near the market has broken walls, leaking ceilings and missing plaster, leaving large patches of dampness. Inside, urinals and Indian-style toilets show visible signs of damage and poor maintenance, with foul odour permeating from the premises. From outside, the structure itself bears crumbling bricks and exposed cement, raising questions over its structural safety.

The situation is no better in Sector 7 market, where public toilet adjoining Shop No. 77 is in a deplorable state. Large sections of the roof have deteriorated, with plaster falling off and rainwater seepage causing severe dampness on the toilet premises. Pointing at the looming danger shopkeepers said, “Sector 7 Panchkula market public toilet is in a miserable state. During monsoon, the roof leaks badly, and the cement is peeling off. The condition is such that if the roof collapses, it will certainly cause an accident. Anyone present there will inevitably suffer serious injury.”

Other residents and traders have echoed similar concerns across the city. One shopkeeper remarked, “Most public toilets in city markets are in real bad shape.”

In Sector 25, the condition of the male public toilet is equally disturbing. Out of three urinals, one has not water connection, while the western commode has no cistern, making cleaning impossible. Loose electric wiring is visible near the meter, posing a safety hazard. The lighting system is another concern — while the women’s section has functioning bulbs, the men’s toilet remains in darkness.

Staff of a shop in Sector 25 market revealed more issues. They pointed out that water availability for hand washing and general use was frequently unavailable. Additionally, public toilet doors cannot be locked from inside, leaving users with no sense of privacy or security.

Although contact numbers of sanitation in-charge for house visits regarding pipe or drain cleaning have been displayed, locals say that some Safai Karamcharis are often absent from their designated duty points near public toilets.

When contacted, newly-appointed Municipal Commissioner RK Singh acknowledged the concern and immediately ordered officials concerned and tender holder to take action in this regard. He personally visited some toilets in the evening for inspection. Officials confirmed they were aware of the urgent renovation required in Sector 7 and Sector 10 facilities, along with improvements needed in Sector 25. The Commissioner further assured that regular inspections would now be carried out to monitor sanitation and safety standards in all public toilets across Panchkula.

For now, however, residents continue to avoid these facilities, citing both health risks and fear of possible accidents. The lack of timely maintenance has turned essential public infrastructure into potential danger zones, underscoring the urgent need for intervention by the civic body. The situation is reported to be similar in other public toilets in markets across Panchkula.