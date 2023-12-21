Chandigarh resident’s search for apartment in New York ends up in Rs 1.33-lakh loss

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

A fraudster has been arrested for duping a city resident of Rs 1.33 lakh on the pretext of booking him an apartment in New York.

Mansoor Ali, a resident of Sector 20, reported that as his wife was supposed to visit New York for a month, he started looking for an apartment there. He came across a website through which he planned to rent an apartment.

The suspect made Mansoor transfer money to a Paytm account on several occasions on the pretext of processing fee, brokerage, security deposit, etc. He ended up paying a total of Rs 1.33 lakh to the fraudster in the Paytm account linked to the mobile number of Tarun Kumar Sawant.

On reaching New York, the complainant’s wife found that the address given to her was fake and no apartment existed there.

The police were informed about the incident and a case was registered at the cybercrime police station.

During investigation, the police obtained the details of the email ID of the suspect, which revealed that the associated IP address originated from Nigeria. Record of the banks concerned was also obtained and it was found that the suspect and his accomplices were operating the gang from Delhi, NCR, and Chhattisgarh.

A team of the police conducted a raid and nabbed the suspect, identified as Sunny, a resident of Ghaziabad, UP.

The police said Atar Singh, alias Abhishek Kushwaha, is the kingpin of this racket. Its members invest the ill-gotten money in crypto currency through various platforms.

Address turns out to be fake

Mansoor Ali transferred Rs 1.33 lakh to a Paytm account for booking a rented flat in New York, US, for his wife. On reaching New York, his wife found that the address given to her was fake and no apartment existed there.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#New York