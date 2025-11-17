DT
Home / Chandigarh / Residents seek 200-ft road from Dara Studio to Khanpur

Residents seek 200-ft road from Dara Studio to Khanpur

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:27 AM Nov 17, 2025 IST
A large number of residents, representatives of market associations and members of the 200 Feet Master Plan Road Sangharsh Committee today participated in a gathering near the Sector 124-125 road to press for the construction of a 200-foot-wide road from Dara Studio to Khanpur as proposed in the master plan.

Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang met the people gathered on the road and assured them of starting the road work soon.

More than 25 Resident Welfare Associations and Market Associations of Sectors 123, 124 and 125 of Mohali demanded the Punjab Government and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) immediately start the construction of the road.

The residents said more than 20,000 families had built houses in these sectors. “Builders and property dealers have also sold plots and colonies highlighting this proposed 200-foot road in the master plan. Houses, showrooms and entire markets have been developed within the perimeter of this road but the construction has not started yet,” they said.

A traffic jam-like situation is often witnessed at Balongi, the Gopal Sweets point and Nijjar Chowk.

Meanwhile, Kang said, “Talks will also be held with the GMADA officials, the minister concerned and Chief Minister. People’s concerns will be conveyed to the government and this matter will be resolved on a priority basis.”

