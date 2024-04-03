Ambala residents stage protest against power employee

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 2

Demanding the arrest of a Power Department employee who was booked for hurting religious sentiments on Monday, residents of Shahzadpur staged a dharna for over three hours near the bus stand on Tuesday evening.

As per the information, Tarsem Godia, an employee in the Power Department, made an objectionable post on social media, following which the residents held a demonstration on Monday night. However, police officials reached the spot, managed to pacify the protestors, and registered an FIR. The protestors demanded Tarsem be arrested; however, as no arrest was made till Tuesday evening, the residents came back on the road to hold a dharna.

The protestors lifted the dharna at around 10.15 pm, and threatened to block the National Highway if Tarsem was not arrested by 4 pm on Wednesday.

The former vice-chairman of Zila Parishad, Rajnish Sharma, said, “Appropriate action should be taken against the accused; otherwise, the residents will be forced to take matters into their own hands.”

Shahzadpur SHO Satyawan said, “A case was registered, and an investigation into the matter is underway. Appropriate action will be taken in this matter.”

On Monday night, Parveen Sharma, a resident of Shahzadpur, stated that on April 1, Tarsem Godia made an objectionable pose on social media targeting Hindu gods. He added that the post has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community. Following the complaint, a case was registered under Section 295 of the IPC.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala