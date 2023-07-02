Residents take up law and order issues with cops

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 1

Residents of Sectors 15, 16, 24 and 17 today took up various issues regarding law and order with the police during a public interaction organised by area councillor Saurabh Joshi in Sector 15.

Newly-posted SHOs of Sector 11 and 17 and Inspectors Gyan Singh and Rajiv Kumar were honoured and welcomed by residents of ward number 2.

Acharya Swami Rajeshwranand ji Maharaj, who was the keynote speaker, delivered a speech concerning the need for compassion, empathy and tolerance in society.

Various associations handed over their representations through the area councillor to new SHOs.

“Common problems faced by residents were nuisance caused by illegal street vendors who come up around 7 pm and stay till 11 pm daily. Liquor vends also remain operational late at the night and people can be seen urinating in the open and using foul language,” said Joshi.

“To make sectors safe for women and children, the residents requested for night patrolling so that there can be a check on miscreants. They also requested to deploy the police in major green belts to keep a check on anti-social elements. They also highlighted increase in the number of theft cases,” said Joshi.

Senior citizens requested to circulate phone numbers of beat officers so that they can call them, whenever in need.

The SHOs assured them of prompt action and provide them safe environment.