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Home / Chandigarh / Residents voice concerns at human rights commission open hearing in Chandigarh

Residents voice concerns at human rights commission open hearing in Chandigarh

The meeting was presided over by Commission Member Padma Shri Jitender Singh Shunty and attended by officials of the Human Rights Commission and the Chandigarh Administration

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:01 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The office of the Punjab State Human Rights Commission in Chandigarh.
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The Punjab State and Chandigarh (UT) Human Rights Commission on Friday organised an open hearing and interactive meeting with core group members and residents at the Community Centre in Sector 40-A, Chandigarh.

The meeting was presided over by Commission Member Padma Shri Jitender Singh Shunty and attended by officials of the Human Rights Commission and the Chandigarh Administration.

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The open hearing provided a platform for direct interaction between the commission, core group members and city residents. Participants raised a range of issues related to human rights, civic amenities, public services, social welfare, healthcare and sanitation, along with other concerns affecting the daily lives and dignity of citizens. They also offered suggestions aimed at improving public service delivery and strengthening the protection of human rights.

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Shunty heard the grievances and suggestions of residents and emphasised that the commission was committed to ensuring that the rights, dignity and concerns of every citizen receive due attention. He encouraged residents and core group members to remain actively engaged in identifying issues affecting vulnerable and marginalised sections of society and to bring genuine human rights concerns to the commission’s notice.

The presence of Chandigarh Administration officials facilitated direct interaction between the public and the authorities concerned, enabling discussions on departmental issues and possible remedial measures.

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Appreciating the active participation of residents and core group members, the commission reiterated its commitment to taking its human rights mandate closer to the people through open hearings, outreach programmes and direct public engagement.

The commission said such community-level initiatives would continue to strengthen citizen participation, improve accessibility to the commission, enhance awareness of human rights and promote a responsive and accountable system of public administration.

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