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Home / Chandigarh / Resolution of Chandigarh’s key issues soon: Shah

Resolution of Chandigarh’s key issues soon: Shah

Announcement on ownership rights, freehold property status, hike in floor area ratio in Industrial Area likely after Diwali

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:40 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria during an event in Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
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Three long-pending issues concerning Chandigarh residents, traders and industrialists are finally set to be resolved soon, bringing relief to thousands of families and property owners.

Addressing a public gathering today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah indicated that decisions on several long-pending issues concerning city residents would be announced by UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria shortly. He observed that some of these matters had remained unresolved for several decades.

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Sources said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had approved proposals to grant ownership rights to houses in rehabilitation colonies, convert leasehold commercial and industrial properties into freehold, and increase the floor area ratio (FAR) for industrial plots. Formal announcements on these decisions are expected to be made by Kataria after Diwali.

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The issue of granting ownership rights in rehabilitation colonies has remained pending for more than four decades. Under the Administration’s proposal, around 34,965 houses are to be covered under the ownership scheme. However, in the first phase, only around 22,000 original allottees are expected to benefit.

Ownership rights will be granted to eligible original allottees on payment of the prescribed charges. Those who purchased houses from original allottees through general power of attorney (GPA) or other arrangements will not be covered under the scheme at this stage. This means around 13,000 subsequent buyers will remain outside its ambit for now.

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In February 2026, the Chandigarh Administration had constituted a committee to work out the rules and modalities for granting ownership rights. The second major issue concerns the conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties into freehold. Chandigarh has around 15,016 commercial and industrial properties, of which approximately 8,600 are leasehold. Their conversion into freehold will make it easier for owners to sell or transfer their properties and secure bank loans by using them as collateral.

The demand for converting leasehold properties into freehold has been pending for more than two decades. The Administration had sought in-principle approval from the MHA in April 2021. In August 2022, the ministry sought detailed information, but the proposal failed to secure approval in July 2024.

Subsequently, the Administration submitted a fresh proposal in May 2026.

The third major issue relates to an increase in the FAR in industrial areas. Under the proposed amendments to the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031, industrial units may be allowed additional built-up area on their existing plots.

The move will enable industrialists to construct additional floors and develop facilities to meet their expanding business requirements. The additional space can be used for warehouses, offices, employee facilities and other business needs.

Industrialists in Phases I and II are expected to benefit the most, as many units are struggling to accommodate expanding operations within their existing plots.

An increase in FAR could reduce the need to purchase additional land and help industrialists keep construction and expansion costs under control. Meanwhile, Amit Shah today inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of nine development projects worth approximately Rs 258 crore at Tiranga Park in Sector 17, Chandigarh, in the presence of Kataria. These included two completed projects worth about Rs 80 crore and seven upcoming projects, including the PU-PGI underpass, estimated at Rs 178 crore.

Also present on the occasion were Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu and Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi.

In his address, Shah extended greetings to the people on Chandigarh’s Foundation Day and reaffirmed the Central Government’s commitment to the city’s development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Referring to Chandigarh’s distinctive identity and its association with Punjab and Haryana, he reiterated the government’s endeavour to make it the country’s leading administrative unit.

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