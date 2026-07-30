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Home / Chandigarh / Resolve 5 long-pending city issues, MP Tewari urges govt

Resolve 5 long-pending city issues, MP Tewari urges govt

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:19 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Congress MP Manish Tewari speaks in the Lok Sabha. File
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City MP Manish Tewari today urged the government to resolve five long-pending issues faced by residents of the city.

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Raising the issues under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha, the MP urged the government to lay on the floor of the House the response of the Chandigarh Administration to the five pending issues, namely ban on share-wise sale of property; ownership rights to people living in relief and rehabilitation colonies; abolition of Lal Dora in 22 villages of Chandigarh; allowing need-based changes in Chandigarh Housing Board dwellings; and unresolved issues concerning co-operative and group housing societies.

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Tewari pointed out that these matters have remained unresolved for years, leading to a state of uncertainty over property rights, housing security and overall urban development.

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The Ministry of Home Affairs, through communications dated July 22, 2025 and August 4, 2025, reportedly sought detailed responses from Chandigarh Administration on these five important matters. “Residents continue to face legal, financial and administrative hardships due to the absence of clear policy decisions,” he said.

Since the ministry had specifically sought the administration’s response, it is imperative that these issues are pursued to their logical conclusion without further delay, he said, and urged the government to place the status of Chandigarh Administration’s response in the public domain, expeditiously examine the proposals received and take time-bound steps to resolve these long-pending issues in consultation with all stakeholders so as to provide certainty, protect citizens’ rights and ensure orderly urban governance in Chandigarh.

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The Supreme Court has recently upheld the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s judgment affirming the validity of the Chandigarh Administration’s February 9, 2023, public notice providing, among other things, that building plans and revised building plans for residential properties would be considered only where all co-owners belong to the same family.

The public notice was issued by the administration following the Supreme Court’s January 10, 2023, judgment which prohibited fragmentation/division/bifurcation/apartmentalisation of a residential unit in Phase 1 (Sector 1 to 30) of Chandigarh.

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