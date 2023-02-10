Resolve potable water issues on priority: Minister

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 9

Haryana Cooperative and Public Health and Engineering Minister Dr Banwari Lal today directed officials to address the problems of drinking water and sewerage on a priority basis.

The minister was addressing a review meeting of superintendent engineers and executive engineers of all districts of the department at the PWD Rest House in Sector 1 here.

He said all officials should visit rural areas and check if people were facing drinking water problems. Such matters should be resolved within stipulated time frame.

The minister said a campaign should be launched in villages to make residents aware of importance of water and stop its misuse. He said the work for reusing treated water should be completed at the ground level.