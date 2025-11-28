DT
PT
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
Home / Chandigarh / Resounding victory for Punjab: CM Mann on PU senate poll schedule approval

PU students, who had been protesting for the election schedule, hail it as a “victory”

PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:00 PM Nov 28, 2025 IST
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday termed the approval of the schedule for Panjab University’s senate elections as a “resounding victory” for Punjab.

In a post on X, Mann said the institution is not just a university but the “heritage of Punjab,” and lauded teachers, students and faculty members for withstanding “immense pressure” and not letting their “spirit break” during the month-long agitation.

“The students, teachers, faculty members, and all Punjabis deserve congratulations. They continued to struggle, and ultimately, their struggle paid off,” he said.

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, who is also the chancellor of Panjab University, on Thursday approved the schedule of its senate election. According to the proposed schedule, the election will be conducted from September 7 to October 4, 2026.

“I am directed to convey that Hon’ble Vice-President of India and Chancellor Panjab University has approved the schedule of Senate Elections as proposed,” read the communication from the VP’s office to PU Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig, who had written to the chancellor seeking approval for the poll schedule.

The development came amid nearly a month-long vociferous protests by students demanding the announcement of the schedule for the senate poll that has not been held for more than a year.

Students, who had been protesting and pressing for the election schedule, hailed it as a “victory” of their “struggle”.

The protest initially began against the Centre’s decision to restructure Panjab University’s governing bodies, the senate and syndicate. However, the Ministry of Education, on November 7, withdrew its October 28 notification for changing the constitution and composition of the bodies, following mounting pressure from political leaders and students.

The students, however, refused to end their agitation and said that they would do so if a schedule for the senate election was announced.

Several political parties from Punjab, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, and farmers’ and religious bodies, had extended support to the students’ agitation.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

