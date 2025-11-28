Resounding victory for Punjab: CM Mann on PU senate poll schedule approval

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday termed the approval of the schedule for Panjab University’s senate elections as a “resounding victory” for Punjab.

In a post on X, Mann said the institution is not just a university but the “heritage of Punjab,” and lauded teachers, students and faculty members for withstanding “immense pressure” and not letting their “spirit break” during the month-long agitation.

“The students, teachers, faculty members, and all Punjabis deserve congratulations. They continued to struggle, and ultimately, their struggle paid off,” he said.

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, who is also the chancellor of Panjab University, on Thursday approved the schedule of its senate election. According to the proposed schedule, the election will be conducted from September 7 to October 4, 2026.

“I am directed to convey that Hon’ble Vice-President of India and Chancellor Panjab University has approved the schedule of Senate Elections as proposed,” read the communication from the VP’s office to PU Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig, who had written to the chancellor seeking approval for the poll schedule.

The development came amid nearly a month-long vociferous protests by students demanding the announcement of the schedule for the senate poll that has not been held for more than a year.

Students, who had been protesting and pressing for the election schedule, hailed it as a “victory” of their “struggle”.

The protest initially began against the Centre’s decision to restructure Panjab University’s governing bodies, the senate and syndicate. However, the Ministry of Education, on November 7, withdrew its October 28 notification for changing the constitution and composition of the bodies, following mounting pressure from political leaders and students.

The students, however, refused to end their agitation and said that they would do so if a schedule for the senate election was announced.

Several political parties from Punjab, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, and farmers’ and religious bodies, had extended support to the students’ agitation.