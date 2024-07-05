Respite in Chandigarh tricity as mercury dips to 34°C

Chandigarh, July 4
Tricity has received 8.5 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.
The onset of monsoon has led to much-needed respite for residents with the average maximum temperature dropping by 1.4°C. The day’s average maximum temperature was 34°C and minimum 27.1°C, which is normal temperature. According to the IMD forecast for the next five days, rain/thunderstorm is likely as the weather will remain generally cloudy.
