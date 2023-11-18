Respite for Mohali Mayor, High Court stays notice for his removal

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 17

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the notice issued by the Department of Local Government for the removal of Mohali Municipal Corporation Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on a complaint filed by a few councillors. The councillors had complained to the department that the mayor, as a shareholder of the Landchester Infrastructure Associates and a member of the Finance and Contracts Committee, had allotted two roundabouts in Mohali to the company for maintenance. The firms could also use the roundabouts for the purpose of advertising.

According to the notice sent by the secretary of the department, there was a recommendation to remove Mayor Sidhu from the post of councilor.

Sidhu was removed from office, but he moved the court against the move and got some relief. The next hearing in the case will be held in February next year.

Sidhu alleged that the Mohali MLA and his councilors had been conspiring to remove him from the position and get hold of the municipal corporation office. He said that since the Opposition party’s case fell flat, a fresh complaint was filed to remove him from the office.

On the basis of this complaint, Local Government Department Secretary Ajoy Sharma issued a notice to Sidhu, stating that if he did not respond to it in time, one-sided action would be taken against him.

Sidhu explained that he did not respond to the notice because, in any case, the government would take action to remove him from the office. So he had to approach the high court in this regard.

