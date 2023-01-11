Panchkula: Respite for trans-Ghaggar residents

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, January 10

In a major relief to the people living across Ghaggar river, two-thirds of garbage has been lifted from the Jhuriwala dumping site.

Pooja Consulation Company, a firm hired by the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, has lifted 18,000 tonnes of waste from the garbage processing plant in the past over a month.

Hundreds of tonne of garbage is being sent to the power plants of Sonepat and Bawana daily for conversion into RDF (refuse-derived fuel). The problem of foul smell has almost ended in the area, giving relief to people living in sectors across Ghaggar.

Firm manager Mayank Malhotra said for about two months, 400 to 500 tonne of RDF was being sent daily to the two power plants. He claimed that the Jhuriwala dumping ground would be completely cleared in the next few days.

Chief Sanitation Inspector Avinash Singla said in the past one month, 18,000 tonnes of garbage had been picked up from Jhuriwala. He said garbage was being filled in 10 to 12 trolleys and sent to Sonepat every day. Singla added that more than 400 tonnes of garbage was being taken away daily. He said around 8,000 tonnes of garbage was left, which would be removed in the next few days.

Electricity and fertilizer will be prepared at a waste to energy plant being set up on Tajpur Road in Murthal. It is the first such plant in the state. Till the plant is commissioned, garbage from Jhuriwala is being sent to Sonepat.

