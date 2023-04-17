Respite in sight, rain expected for four days in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 16

Amid soaring temperatures, the UT weather department has forecast light rain from Tuesday to Friday.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, skies are expected to be partly cloudy on Monday, while light rain is expected on the subsequent four days.

The maximum temperature rose today to 39 °C, five degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 21.1 °C, two degrees above normal. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 40 °C on Monday. Thereafter, the temperatures will gradually start dropping. By April 21, the day’s temperatures are likely to decline to 33 °C. However, the night temperatures are expected to remain unchanged and stay around 21 °C. Since March 1, 80.1 mm rainfall has been recorded in the city. It is 195.6% more than the normal.