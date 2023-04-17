Respite in sight, rain expected for four days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 16
Amid soaring temperatures, the UT weather department has forecast light rain from Tuesday to Friday.
According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, skies are expected to be partly cloudy on Monday, while light rain is expected on the subsequent four days.
The maximum temperature rose today to 39 °C, five degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 21.1 °C, two degrees above normal. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 40 °C on Monday. Thereafter, the temperatures will gradually start dropping. By April 21, the day’s temperatures are likely to decline to 33 °C. However, the night temperatures are expected to remain unchanged and stay around 21 °C. Since March 1, 80.1 mm rainfall has been recorded in the city. It is 195.6% more than the normal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’
The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...
11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai
Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...
2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel
Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR
9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions
Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...
All help will be provided to family of Kerala man who died in Sudan violence: Centre
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan...