Respite in sight: Rain likely in Tricity region

Residents of the Tricity are likely to get relief from the scorching heat with the UT Meteorology Centre predicting thunderstorms and rain in the region over the next four days. It has also issued an orange alert for the next two days.

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Heatwave conditions prevailed on Wednesday with Chandigarh recording the maximum temperature of 42°C, which was 3.4 degrees above normal. The centre has forecast that the maximum temperature is expected to drop to 39°C on Thursday and hover around 36°C over the next three days.

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The Tricity is likely to see partly cloudy sky, thunderstorms and rain from Thursday to Sunday. Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and squall with a speed of 60-70 kmph, are likely on Thursday and Friday. Hailstorm, accompanied by lightning with gusty winds with a speed of 40 kmph, has been predicted on Saturday and Sunday.

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Power demand hits record 421 MW in Chandigarh

Amid the scorching heat, the city’s peak power demand touched 421 MW on Wednesday, the highest recorded so far in the month of May and June.

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According to Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL), the peak power demand increased from 398 MW on Tuesday to 421 MW on Wednesday, reflecting a sharp increase in electricity consumption in the city. The second highest power demand of this summer

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