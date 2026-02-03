DT
Home / Chandigarh / Responsible leaders must for effective nation-building: Kataria

Responsible leaders must for effective nation-building: Kataria

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:00 AM Feb 03, 2026 IST
UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria today held an interactive session at the Lok Bhawan with the participants of the six-day residential certificate course in socio-political leadership titled “Netrutva Sadhana-XVII”. The programme was jointly organised by the Institute for Inclusive Policy and Governance, Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini and the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Chandigarh.

The Governor emphasised the importance of developing sensitive, inclusive and responsible leadership for effective nation-building. He stressed the need for life-long learning and urged the participants to guide society by applying their knowledge and experiences for the larger public welfare.

The programme brought together 40 participants from diverse professional backgrounds on a common platform, providing them training to enhance leadership skills, policy thinking and practical understanding of governance.

Honours NCC cadets

UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria honoured NCC cadets at the Lok Bhawan and congratulated them for their outstanding performance in the 77th Republic Day parade and the Republic Day camp held in New Delhi.

He congratulated the NCC Chandigarh Directorate for securing the runner-up trophy, besides winning several medals and trophies. He also commended the cadets for securing first position in the march past at the Republic Day parade and in the Guard of Honour during the Prime Minister’s rally.

Interacts with NDC officers

Kataria interacted with officers of the 66th Course of the National Defence College, New Delhi, at the Punjab Lok Bhawan and welcomed them on their study tour to the state. Officers from various defence forces of India and friendly countries shared their experiences.

