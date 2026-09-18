Restaurant owner booked for serving hookah illegally

The Health Department’s anti-tobacco enforcement wing has booked the owner of Jumeirah Restaurant in Sector 16 here for illegally serving hookah to customers in violation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

A case under Section 21 of COTPA has been registered on the complaint of Deepinder Singh, nodal officer, National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) against the owner of the restaurant in Sector 16.

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According to the complaint, a search was conducted at the eatery on September 16, during which the restaurant was found serving hookah to patrons. The enforcement team seized 25 hookah chillams, eight packets of flavoured tobacco hookah molasses, four hookah mouthpieces and one open packet of “Coco Ya Ya” hookah coal briquettes from the premises.