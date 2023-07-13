Restoration of Chd-Kalka section nearly done: DRM

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 12

The Ambala Division of the Northern Railway today restored its Ambala-Saharanpur, Chandigarh-Morinda and Morinda-Sahnewal sections, which were affected due to waterlogging.

As per information, the Ambala Division will start plying its goods train on the Ambala-Saharanpur section tonight, and the coach trains will resume operations tomorrow morning.

The restoration work on the Chandigarh-Kalka section is expected to be completed tonight.

Mandeep Singh Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala, said, “The Ambala-Saharanpur section has been restored and the goods train will start running tonight. The Chandigarh-Morinda and Morinda-Sahnewal sections have been restored too.”

He added that the work on the Chandigarh-Kalka section was underway. Fifteen locations on the section were disturbed, of which 13 were attended to till 8 pm. The work on the remaining two locations was being done on war-footing. The assessment of the damage on Sirhind to Morinda and Morinda to Daulatpur Chowk is still on. Efforts are being made to restore all sections at the earliest.”

Meanwhile, as all sections are yet to be fully restored, a number of trains will remain cancelled, diverted, short terminated and short originated on July 13 too. As per the Railways, trains 14712 (Sriganganagar-Rishikesh) journey commencing on July 12, train 14711 (Rishikesh-Sriganganagar) on July 13, and trains 14795 and 14796 (Bhiwani- Kalka-Bhiwani) on July 13 have been cancelled. Train number 22355 (Patliputra-Chandigarh) starting on July 12 will be short terminated at Sultanpur, and train 12317 (Kolkata Terminal-Amritsar junction), which will chug off on July 12, will be short terminated at Lucknow.

