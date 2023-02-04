Chandigarh: Restoration of private SCOs in Sector 17 starts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

With the aim of preserving the Sector 17 architecture in sync with the heritage of the city, work on the preservation and restoration of privately owned buildings has started. It is expected to take about one year to refurbish these buildings.

The project includes facade restoration and uniform flooring in all public corridors to make the buildings in Sector 17-C and 17-D look alike. The work includes cleaning, recasting and repair. Besides, all individual advertisement boards in front of the retail shops will also be removed.

The project Facade restoration and uniform flooring in all public corridors to make the buildings in Sector 17-C and 17-D look alike

The work includes cleaning, recasting and repair

All individual advertisement boards in front of the retail shops will also be removed

UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha said the work was underway. It would take one year to complete the project. The administration started the job after the private building owners had expressed their inability to restore these heritage buildings.

Earlier, a survey had found that of 500 public or privately owned heritage buildings in Sector 17, only 23.40 per cent were maintaining their original architectural facade. The work on government buildings is already complete. Besides, the administration’s rejuvenation plan for Sector 17 plaza includes vibrant landscaping, food courts, a new fountain, sculpture plaza, new pavements, plantation, furniture and uniform lighting. But, things have been moving at a slow pace since 2018 when the plan was envisaged.

Survey findings

A survey had found that of 500 public or privately owned heritage buildings in Sector 17, only 23.40 per cent were maintaining their original architectural facade