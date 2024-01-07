Restoration of roads in Mani Majra to begin soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

Work on the restoration of roads where pipelines were laid for round-the-clock water supply in Mani Majra will begin soon. The municipal corporation has set aside a sum of Rs 1.38 crore for the work.

The MC has floated a tender to rope in an agency for the project. Once the work is allotted, the firm will be given three months’ time to restore the roads.

Local residents say they have been facing inconvenience because of the roads cut for the water supply project for a long time. Now that the laying of pipelines is almost complete, preparations to restore the roads are on.

The round-the-clock water supply project, which was earlier scheduled to be inaugurated in December, has held off till February.

The project will benefit as many as 1,09,000 Mani Majra residents. The Modern Housing Complex, Shivalik Enclave, Indira Colony, Shastri Nagar and Old Mani Majra will be covered under the pilot project.