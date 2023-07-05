Restore pension, regularise jobs: Union

Chandigarh, July 4
Members of the Federation of UT Chandigarh Employees and Workers today staged a protest in Sector 17 and demanded the restoration of pensions, regularisation of outsourced contract workers and filling of vacant posts.
The central and state employees observed All-India Resistance Day on Tuesday, expressing their discontent with the rapid privatisation and the disregard for employee demands. Protests took place nationwide in response.
The protest was held under the leadership of Raghbir Chand, chairman of the Federation of UT Chandigarh Employees and Workers. All-India State Government Employees Federation national president Subhash Lamba, along with secretaries ND Tiwari and Gopal Dutt Joshi were also present.
During the protest, a memorandum addressed to the PM and the Chandigarh Administrator was handed over to the SDM, urging them to engage in talks to address the pending demands.
Addressing the protesters, Lamba emphasised that the restoration of old pension, regularisation of outsourced contract workers and filling posts had become political issues. He warned that any political party neglecting these issues would face its impact in the elections.
