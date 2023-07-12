Restore power, water supply: Mohali DC

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 11

After irate residents of Aerocity and TDI City blocked Airport Road today, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain directed officials to restore power and drinking water supply, and resume road connectivity disrupted by storm water in the district with immediate effect.

Holding a meeting with officials of different departments handling relief and rescue operation, she directed them to ensure uninterrupted supply of food, drinking water besides proper medical check-up to protect residents from vector-borne diseases.

Referring to the persistent power problem of TDI City and Aerocity residents, she asked GMADA officials to restore the supply. She said the builders be told to repair the internal faults and the PSPCL to resolve external problems.

