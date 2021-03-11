Restrictions for 'At Home' events

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 13

In view of “At Home” function on the occasion of Independence Day at the Punjab Raj Bhawan, movement of traffic on the road stretch in front of the venue from the Sector 5/6/7/8 roundabout till the T-Point of Vigyan Path and Sukhna Path near Chandigarh Golf Club would remain restricted for general public from 3:30 pm onwards till the conclusion of the event.

Invitees to the event can approach the venue from the Sector 5/6/7/8 chowk on Vigyan Path as one-way traffic system shall be implemented in front of the bhawan. Members of golf club can use the Sukhna Path road from the SGGS College side for approaching and leaving the club.

Around Haryana Raj Bhawan, traffic movement on the stretch from Gursagar Sahib Gurdwara turn till the Sector 5/6/7/8 chowk on Vigyan Path would remain restricted for general public from 2.30 pm onwards till the conclusion of the “At Home” event. Invitees to the event can approach the bhawan from the Sukhna Lake side on Uttar Marg. People can use Uttar Marg from the Rock Garden side for approaching the lake.