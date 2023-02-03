Restro bar owners, staff protest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

Members of the Chandigarh Club and Restaurant Association, along with their workers, staged a protest against the UT Administration to press for their demands.

They took out a march on the Madhya Marg. The office-bearers of the association said they had been pleading with the administration for their demands for almost nine years, but had got no justice. Assurances by MP Kirron Kher, the Administrator and the Chief Architect had come hollow. Their outlets are sealed or notices pasted. They have given employment to a large number of workers for 10 years. The restaurants and clubs of Sector 26 and 7 are paying the highest GST in Chandigarh, but still the administration is ignoring them, they alleged.

They have demanded a notification with regard to changes in bylaws like done in other sectors.

Rajeev Dhawan, president, Chandigarh Club and Restaurant Association, said notices and sealing drives should be stopped till recommendations of bylaws suggested by the committee headed by MP Kirron Kher were pending in the Supreme Court.