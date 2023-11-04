Resume registration of petrol 2-wheelers: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

AAP Chandigarh co-incharge, SS Ahluwalia, has demanded from the UT Advisor and Home Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav that the registration of petrol two-wheelers should be started soon.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said people are facing a lot of trouble due to the stoppage of registration of bikes. He said any decision regarding capping of vehicles should be taken only after proper charging station infrastructure for electric vehicles is in place.

Dr Ahluwalia said nearly 700 advance booking of two-wheelers was done but due to the closure of registration by the administration, buyers have to cancel the booking.