Retailers can’t collect customers’ personal information: Consumer panel

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, December 30

In an order likely to have far-reaching ramifications, the UT State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has held that retailers and cafés cannot collect personal information, such as mobile numbers, from their consumers.

Terming the practice “unfair” and an “infringement of the right to privacy”, the commission directed The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Sector 10, to pay Rs 2,500 as compensation to a consumer for obtaining his personal details, including his name and mobile number.

The commission has directed the shop to deposit an amount of Rs 10,000 in its account for consumer legal aid. The panel further instructed the café to desist from indulging in what it described as unfair practices.

The commission passed the order on a complaint filed by advocate Pankaj Chandgothia. According to him, when he visited the café on September 4, he was asked to share his mobile number, ostensibly so that he could be issued a bill for his order.

He contended that this action violated the data privacy rules and exposed his personal information to unscrupulous persons. Chandgothia further noted that the Ministry of Consumer Affairs had issued a notification, dated May 26, 2023, that a retailer insisting on a customer’s mobile number as a condition for the purchase of a product, even when a consumer opts not to provide it, is a violation of their rights and amounts to an unfair trade practice under the Act.

The opposite parties (the café) stated in their reply that the mobile number had been provided to them voluntarily for the purpose of a loyalty programme for them. They also added that they do not misuse the data provided by their customers. Asserting that there was no unfair trade practice on their part, they prayed for the dismissal of the complaint.

After hearing the arguments, the commission observed that “by forcing the complainant to share his personal details without his express consent, the opposite parties indulged in a “dark patterns” practice, in addition to an unfair contract and unfair trade practice.”

The panel further directed the establishment to promptly delete the personal information obtained by the consumer from their electronic database and not to indulge in such an unfair trade practice again.