Retd Colonel's land sold fraudulently, one held

Retd Colonel’s land sold fraudulently, one held

Accomplices at large
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 18, 2025 IST
The police arrested a Barnala resident for allegedly selling a retired Colonel’s land using forged documents.

The suspect, Balwant Singh, and his associates used to forge Aadhaar and PAN cards, prepare fake documents and fraudulently sold land. On the complaint of Col NJS Pannu (retd), a case was registered at the IT City police station.

The complainant had stated that the suspects prepared fake documents of 10 acres in Tangori and sold it. The police said the suspect was already booked in a cheating case, adding that his associates were absconding and would be arrested soon.

