Retd prof to be Chandigarh sports adviser?

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, December 12

In a major development, the UT Administration is all set to appoint an adviser, sports, to the Administrator, a post which never existed. The appointment is reportedly being done on the recommendation of the UT Administrator, said highly placed sources.

A retired professor, aged over 80, a member of the standing committee of the Administrator’s Advisory Council, has been picked for the post, the sources said.

The department has been informed verbally even as the official orders are awaited. Department officials have been told to arrange office space and other facilities at the Sector 42 office.

The sources confirmed the said person had given a representation at the UT Secretariat on November 16. Thereafter, the Secretary, Sports, and Director, Sports, interacted with him. “If there is some confirmation, it will be intimated through the (sports) department officially. The department follows the procedure on all matters,” said Hari Kallikkat, Secretary, Sports.

It is perhaps for the first time that the Administrator will have an adviser of a specific department. No formal applications were invited for the post. “If the said person is already in the Administrator’s Advisory Council, what is the need of appointing him as the adviser? Instead, a former coach or an international player should have been appointed. Also, the department hesitates to take services of coaches beyond 65 years of age. In this case, they are appointing a person who recently turned 81,” said a former coach.

Sources in the Administrator’s office claimed no decision had been taken on the proposal so far.

Under the wraps