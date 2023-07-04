Retiral dues delayed, CAT tells Navodaya samiti to pay interest

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, July 3

The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has directed the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti to pay interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum for delayed payment of retiral benefits to Balbir Singh Dhaliwal, a former vice-principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Moga.

Dhaliwal said he got retired from service on February 28, 2017, but all his dues were delayed by up to one year.

He alleged the respondents did not give any plausible explanation. The respondents claimed the Income Tax Department had raised a demand of Rs 28,340, but the applicant failed to deposit the same. The dues were thus withheld and finally, a recovery of Rs 1,86,479 was made from the applicant and the sanction order of the balance amount was issued on January 18, 2018.

After hearing the arguments, the Tribunal said the respondents, without issuing any showcause notice withheld the dues, which was illegal. They could have released the benefits after withholding certain amount, but the respondents withheld the total amount of Rs 58 lakh.