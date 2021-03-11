Chandigarh: Retired Brigadier loses Rs 5.23 lakh to online fraud

Fraudster made the victim install the Any Desk application on his mobile phone

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

A retired Brigadier fell prey to an online fraud and allegedly lost Rs 5.23 lakh. The fraudster duped him by making him install an application on the mobile phone on the pretext of getting the KYC of his BSNL SIM done.

Duped in garb of getting KYC

According to the police, the complainant, Brigadier Gill, reported that he was receiving messages on his mobile phone to complete the KYC or else his mobile connection would be disconnected.

The victim ignored the messages. However, he called on the given customer care number. The suspect, who introduced himself as Rahul Kumar, asked him to pay Rs 25 as the KYC charges. The fraudster made the victim install the Any Desk application on his mobile phone and gave directions on how to pay the amount through a debit card. The suspect took information about the debit card and claimed that it was blocked following which he made the victim share details about another card.

The suspect managed to withdraw a total of Rs 5.23 lakh from the two accounts between May 23 and May 24.

An attempt to withdraw money from two other bank accounts was made. However, alert bank officials checked with the victim and found that someone was trying to fraudulently withdraw the money following which the transactions were declined.

The police were informed about the incident following which a case was registered at the Sector 36 police station. The matter is being investigated by the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell.

#cyber crime

