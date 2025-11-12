DT
Home / Chandigarh / Retired lieutenant general alleges Punjab Police jeep deliberately hit his car in Zirakpur

Retired lieutenant general alleges Punjab Police jeep deliberately hit his car in Zirakpur

In a post on X, Lt General DS Hooda (retd) asks CM Bhagwant Mann, Punjab DGP to take note

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 10:32 PM Nov 12, 2025 IST
Lt Gen DS Hooda (retd). X@LtGenHooda
Lt General DS Hooda (retd) became a victim of road rage with a VIP escort car allegedly hitting his vehicle and driving off on the Zirakpur flyover.

The army veteran posted on X: “At 4 pm driving with my wife on the Zirakpur flyover. Two Punjab Police jeeps escorting a VIP towards Ambala come from behind with sirens blaring. Slowed the vehicle to let the first vehicle pass, the VIP vehicle perhaps took three additional seconds to pass because there was heavy traffic. Angered, the rear escort jeep, while overtaking from the left, deliberately cut sharply right, hitting the front of my car and then sped off. It was clearly a deliberate act, not only damaging the car, but with no concern of our personal safety on a very crowded road. The arrogance and impunity of someone who is supposed to be a guardian of law soils the uniform and reputation of the organisation. Hope @BhagwantMann and @DGPPunjabPolice take note.”

Hooda is the former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the army's Northern Command. The General Officer was the Northern Army Commander during the 'surgical strike' in September 2016.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said, “No VIP movement or any specific route was intimated to the local police on Wednesday afternoon or evening.”

Police said the incident took place at the flyover near the Maya Garden housing society.

Zirakpur ASP Ghazalpreet Kaur said, "He has informed us about the incident on phone and we have taken note of his social media post. Police are working on it. By Thursday we will have the CCTV footage and action will be taken, we have assured him."

Tags :
