Return to work, Cheema urges striking Punjab staff

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday appealed to the striking employees of Sewa Kendras and other departments to resume work, saying his government was “finalising” a policy to regularise the outsourced staff.

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He said after the Punjab Assembly nod, the move would benefit around 65,000 employees.

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The state government had last month decided to regularise outsourced employees, who will be first engaged on a contractual basis for 10 years and then considered for absorption against regular sanctioned posts in different departments.

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The Sewa Kendra employees had launched an indefinite stir on May 26, seeking permanent appointment and an upward revision in salaries.

Cheema made the remarks addressing the media on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Zila Parishad Chairman Singara Singh Salana and Vice-Chairman Gurvinder Singh.

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Cheema alleged that the employees were facing difficulties due to “wrong policies of previous governments”.

He claimed that the AAP government was committed to addressing their concerns in a systematic manner.

Responding to queries regarding other demands of government employees, including the release of dearness allowance (DA), the Finance Minister said a sub-committee had already been constituted to examine the matters. “The recommendations of the committee will be implemented after due consideration,” he said. Earlier, addressing the function, Cheema called for a speedy implementation of welfare schemes.