Returning home after wedding, bride’s parents, aunt killed in road mishap

Wedding celebrations turned tragic after the bride’s parents and aunt were killed in a road mishap shortly after the ceremony.

The victims, who have been identified as Sirhind-based businessman Ashok Nanda, his wife Kiran Nanda and the bride’s aunt Renu Bala, were returning home from Ludhiana at the time of the incident.

The Toyota Innova car that they were travelling in rammed into a truck moving in front of them after the driver applied sudden brakes on the national highway on the outskirts of Ludhiana.

The impact of the collision was so severe that three occupants of the car died on the spot.

Two more passengers of the car, later identified as the bride’s uncle and aunt, suffered severe injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.