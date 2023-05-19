Rev up drive against illegal mining: Mohali DC Aashika Jain

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 18

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain today directed officials of the mining and police departments to intensify campaign against illegal mining.

During a meeting at the District Administrative Complex here yesterday, she directed officials to submit a challan on time in case of illegal mining, adding that the SHO concerned would be responsible for any delay in the submission of challan.

23 FIRs registered

During the meeting, mining officials informed that teams had been formed to prevent illegal mining and transportation of minor minerals. In this regard, 23 FIRs had been registered, under which 11 tippers, four tractor-trailers, four porcelain machines, a JCB machine had been impounded at different places, they added.

Rs 27.5L fine collected

Vehicles carrying out illegal mining had been penalised and a total fine of Rs 27.50 lakh had already been collected. Mining officials said people found digging up to 6-7 feet of soil after getting approval of 2-3 feet were being booked.