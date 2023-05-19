Rev up drive against illegal mining: Mohali DC Aashika Jain

Mohali, May 18
Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain today directed officials of the mining and police departments to intensify campaign against illegal mining.
During a meeting at the District Administrative Complex here yesterday, she directed officials to submit a challan on time in case of illegal mining, adding that the SHO concerned would be responsible for any delay in the submission of challan.
23 FIRs registered
During the meeting, mining officials informed that teams had been formed to prevent illegal mining and transportation of minor minerals. In this regard, 23 FIRs had been registered, under which 11 tippers, four tractor-trailers, four porcelain machines, a JCB machine had been impounded at different places, they added.
Rs 27.5L fine collected
Vehicles carrying out illegal mining had been penalised and a total fine of Rs 27.50 lakh had already been collected. Mining officials said people found digging up to 6-7 feet of soil after getting approval of 2-3 feet were being booked.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...
Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state
Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs
PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official
Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...
India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles
India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...