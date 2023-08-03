Revamp work on, 'poor planning' leads to chaos at Chandigarh railway station

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 2

The work to upgrade the city railway station, which is currently on in full swing, has led to congestion at the pick-and-drop area and near the main parking lot, much to the hassle of passengers.

Make arrangements Visitors usually miss free pick-and-drop window. Alternative arrangements should be made for a smooth flow of traffic at the entry and exit points. Raman Prakash, city resident

Since the sites where the construction work is going on have been covered from all sides, little area is left for traffic movement near the parking lot. The authorities have opened a part of the parking lot for traffic, but it is not enough, mainly during the departure and arrival time of popular trains like Kalka-Delhi Shatabdi.

A narrow passage left for vehicles due to the ongoing construction work as part of Rs 462-crore revamp project at the Chandigarh railway station. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

Congestion can be seen near the barricaded area where vehicles pick and drop passengers. Due to lesser space to manoeuvre cars, long queues of vehicles are witnessed at the station. The parking space has also reduced due to the ongoing construction work.

Harried visitors are of the view that sufficient number of men should be deployed to manage the flow of traffic. They say the authorities should have ensured proper planning before initiating the work by providing more space for vehicles to move. A visitors rued since they got stuck in the traffic, they missed the free pick-and-drop window and had to pay for entering the premises.

Raman Prakash, a city resident, said, “Some alternative arrangement should be made for a smooth flow of traffic at the entry and exit points. At times, passengers miss their trains due to congestion.” When contacted, an official of the Railways said there was no congestion due to the ongoing construction work.

Justifying “some hassle” to passengers, another official said the railway station was being upgraded and would have world-class facilities.

The Rs 462-crore project, being undertaken by a private agency, is expected to complete by April next year. Currently, the work is being undertaken from both the Chandigarh as well Panchkula side.

A spacious parking lot, parallel to the building housing the reservation counters, AC waiting rooms, toilets, lounges and a cafeteria will come up on the Panchkula side. The renovation of platform No. 1 on the Chandigarh side is being carried out. An executive lounge, a retiring room, waiting halls and five additional rooms are being built on the platform.

The upgraded station will also have state-of-the-art lobbies, a food court, a lounge, an enquiry counter, office and retail spaces and separate arrival and departure areas among other facilities.