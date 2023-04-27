Revenue official attacked, robbed

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 26

A Kharar-based patwari was allegedly attacked and robbed of his licensed pistol and Rs 15,000 on Tuesday night.

In his complaint to the police, Bhupinder Singh stated that unidentified car-borne youths thrashed and robbed him when he was returning from a housing society, Nirvana Greens, around 10-11 pm.

Two cars chased him and blocked his way. Around seven-eight youths attacked him and took away cash and pistol, he stated, adding that his arm had been fractured and he was admitted to the Kharar subdivisional hospital. Sadar Kharar police is investigating the complaint.