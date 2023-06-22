Revenue officials go on mass leave, public suffers

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 21

The sub registrar offices in Kharar, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi bore a deserted look as the revenue staff employees went on a one-day mass leave against the Vigilance Bureau’s (VB) reported list of 48 tainted officials.

Sources said one tehsildar and three naib tehsildars from Mohali are under the scanner of the VB for the alleged irregularities.

According to sources, on May 19, Punjab VB Chief Director had prepared a list, marked ‘secret’, of 48 tehsildars and naib tehsildars, along with a list of agents through whom they were receiving bribe. The list was sent to Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua.

Members of the Revenue Officers’ Union said the officials will return to their offices tomorrow.