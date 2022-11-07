Revise CHB property conversion policy, reduce dump: FOSWAC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

The Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) today sought revision of the CHB property conversion policy and processing of the entire waste at the dumping ground.

Addressing a meeting of the executive committee here today, Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman, FOSWAC, said the CHB was on a looting spree. “All political parties have played with the sentiments of the CHB unit dwellers. They allured them with promises ahead of elections and forgot them after being elected,” he said. The FOSWAC has sent a detailed representation to Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.

He said the MC had been continuously spending crores on the removal of garbage from the dumping ground in Dadu Majra, but nothing notable had been achieved so far.

JS Gogia, general secretary, said, “The procedure to select the nominated councillors is totally shoddy. Normally, selection is made from the eminent persons of the city, irrespective of caste, creed, religion and political affiliation, who can contribute towards achieving the objectives of the corporation.”

Col Gursewak Singh, president, CHB Modern Complex Flats, Sector 13, said there were around 300 applications. “The merit was ignored by making nine political appointments,” he said.

KL Aggarwal, president, RWA, Sector 13, Independent Houses, said MC officials, in connivance with some people who have vested interests, were creating hurdles in the maintenance of parks by respective RWAs. “Some fake associations with no locus standi are being floated to disturb the smooth functioning of the RWAs maintaining neighbourhood parks,” he added.

KS Chaudhary, president, RWA-38 (West), said residents were living under the danger of various breathing problems due to the continuous emission of obnoxious gases from the dumping ground.