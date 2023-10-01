Revised pay scales demanded for non-teaching staff

Chandigarh, September 30
The joint action committee of Chandigarh Aided Colleges Teaching Association flayed the UT Administration for denying revised pay scales to non-teaching staff of grant-in-aid colleges. The association threatened to hold an indefinite dharna from October 11.
Diwaker Tiwari, secretary, Chandigarh Non-Teaching Employees Association, said, “We have been raising this issue for the past many years, but the Administration was denying us the new pay scales on the pretext that Punjab has not granted the benefit to its non-teaching employees in aided colleges.”
