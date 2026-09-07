Revive cell to protect Chandigarh heritage items: Advisory Council member

To prevent the auctioning of the city’s heritage items abroad, a member of the Administrator’s Advisory Council has asked Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria to convene an urgent meeting of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) and reactivate the Heritage Item Protection Cell.

In a letter to Kataria, Ajay Jagga, a member of the council, stated that the matter had now reached the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) after stolen heritage items surfaced at an auction in Paris. He referred to a letter from the Union Ministry of Culture dated June 23, 2026, stating that India’s Permanent Mission in Paris had taken note of the auction of stolen Chandigarh heritage items.

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According to Jagga, the Ministry of Culture forwarded the documents to the UT Administration, asking it to take necessary action. The ministry’s letter also clarified that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) could not take direct legal action in the matter as these items did not fall under the categories of “Antiquity” or “Art Treasure” as defined under the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act, 1972.

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Citing a February 22, 2011, order issued by the Union Home Ministry, Jagga said the UT Administration was directed to take steps to stop the sale and auction of Chandigarh’s heritage items in the international market. He said the CHCC was formed but remained inactive.

Asking the Administrator to urgently convene a CHCC meeting and place the issue of auctioning of heritage items on a special agenda.

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Jagga also urged that the Heritage Item Protection Cell be reactivated and that representatives of institutions such as PU, PGIMER, PEC, the governments of Punjab and Haryana, and the Chandigarh Police be included in it so that a joint strategy could be developed for identifying, recording and protecting heritage items.

He called for regular monitoring of auctions held abroad, maintaining records of the source and ownership of such items and setting up of a permanent coordination mechanism with the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian embassies and other agencies.