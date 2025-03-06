Rewari woman among five drug peddlers in Chandigarh Police net

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Chandigarh Police arrested five drug peddlers, including a woman, and recovered charas, ganja, Rs 4.15 lakh and a car from them.

On a tip-off that a drug peddler will be visiting Sector 24 to deliver charas, ANTF sleuths intercepted a car and nabbed one Pankaj Narang (23), a resident of Muktsar currently residing in Kharar. He was accompanied by a 22-year-old woman named Rahat Sapra of Rewari. During search, the police recovered 68.28 gm of charas from Pankaj. The police claimed that while no recovery was made from Rahat, she confessed to being involved in drug peddling.

On the disclosure statement of Pankaj, a raid was conducted at his local address in Kharar from where the police recovered 746 gm of charas, 55 gm ganja and Rs 15,000 as drug money.

Advertisement

Further investigation led to arrest of two more persons in the case. They were identified as Harjeet Singh (28) and Charandeep Singh, alias Bedi (33), both residents of Delhi. The police said 3.41 gm of Ice and 15.21 gm of ganja was recovered from Harjeet’s house, while 11 gm ganja and Rs 4 lakh were recovered from Charandeep’s place.

The police continued its investigation and further managed to nab another Delhi resident, named Himanshu, while riding a car at Paschim Vihar, Delhi. The police recovered 522 gm of ganja from him.

Advertisement

The police said Pankaj, Harjeet, Charandeep and Himanshu used to purchase drugs from Delhi- based suppliers.