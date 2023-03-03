RGPFC one step away from I League title

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 2

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) defeated Churchill Brothers 3-1, to remain just one win away from securing the I League title at Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

The home team continue their winning ways here in Panchkula. The overseas attacking trio of Luka Majcen, Chencho Gylteshen and Juan scored for the winners while Martin Chaves scored the consolation goal for the side from Goa.

RGPFC coach Staikos Vergetis named an unchanged line-up from the last match for the must win encounter.

Churchill Brothers started without their regular goalkeeper Albino Gomes as Nora Fernandes starting in his place.

RGPFC went in attack from the kick off, putting pressure on the Churchill Brothers defence. In the 27th minute, Brandon Vanlalremdika received the ball from midfield in the left wing who found Gylteshen inside the box. The Bhutanese deflected the ball towards the path of Majcen who coolly finished past the Churchill keeper, taking his tally for the season to 13 goals.

RGPFC scored their second goal 10 minutes into the second half. Gylteshen received the ball near the penalty box and skipped past two defenders before expertly finishing past Churchill keeper Nora Fernandes, aided by a deflection of Churchill captain Momo Sisse. Churchill became more active after conceding the second goal trying to unsettle the RGPFC defence. However, Mera and Luka Majcen were at their brilliant best giving the Churchill defence all sorts of trouble.

The combination of Luka, Juan Mera and Chencho created and scored the third goal for the hosts in the 79th minute Luka found Chencho on the left wing and he squared in a pass to Juan Mera whose right footed flick rolled past the Churchill keeper to score his 9th goal of the season. Churchill Brothers did find one goal back through Martin Chaves in the 83rd minute.

Sharif Mohammad found Emmanuel Yaghir and the forward’s cross was met well by Martin Chaves who finished past Kumar making it a consolation for the away side. Mera was adjudged the Hero of the Match for his brilliant performance.

RGPFC have 46 points from 20 matches while Churchill Brothers FC have 29 points from twenty matches. RGPFC will face Rajasthan United FC on 4th March at the Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi.