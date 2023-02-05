RGPFC take on Sudeva FC today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will face Sudeva Delhi FC on February 5 in the ongoing I League in order to consolidate their position at the top of the points table at Chhatrasal Stadium, New Delhi. The match was originally scheduled to be played last year, but was postponed.

RGPFC has dropped points in the last game against Kenkre FC and made way for their nearest rivals Sreenidi Deccan to climb to the first spot. A victory against Sudeva will ensure RGPFC climbing up to the top of the table. Hosts Sudeva will be confident after securing their first victory of the season by beating Rajasthan United in a five-goal thriller in their previous match at Ambedkar Stadium, Delhi.

“We are expecting a tough game and are not looking at where the teams are positioned in the table. We need to start the match more aggressively and also be disciplined in defence. The competition is getting tougher and we hope to secure all three points,” said RGPFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis during a pre-match press conference.

RGPFC attack line has been in good form throughout the season with Luka Majcen and Juan Mera heading the attack line. Majcen is currently the second top scorer in the league with nine goals. RGPFC has also been good in defence and have the second best record in the league by conceding just 13 goals. Their defender, Suresh Meitei, during the pre-match press conference, said, “It is an important match for us and we hope to give our best and secure all three points. The dressing room confidence is very high and we will like to convert that in the field and play a good match.”

The RGPFC had won their last encounter against Sudeva Delhi FC 3-2 last season. RGPFC is currently second in the table with 30 points from 14 matches, while Sudeva Delhi are last in the table with five points from 14 matches.