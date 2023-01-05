'Rhinos' celebrate 100th birthday of Assam Regiment officer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

Officers from the Assam Regiment, popularly known as Rhinos after their regimental insignia, today commemorated the 100th birthday of Brig SS Chowdhary (retd) who had served with the regiment. On the occasion, he was presented with an Order of the Regiment by Lt Gen Prem Puri, a former Colonel of the Assam Regiment.

Brigadier Chowdhary was commissioned in the 8th Punjab Regiment in 1945 and posted with British troops in Iraq. During the Partition, he served with the Boundary Force to protect migrants and was later sent on deputation as Additional Superintendent of Police to the Punjab Government.

Thereafter, he was posted to the Army Headquarters to deal with the division of Army and in 1949, he was transferred to the Assam Regiment Centre, Shillong. After the 1962 Sino-India war, he raised the regiment’s Fighting Fifth battalion, which was deployed in the Dera Baba Nanak sector of Punjab during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. Later, he commanded 190 Mountain Brigade at Sela.

Brigadier Chowdhary retired as Deputy Director-General, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh NCC Directorate. Post retirement, he had a stint as the Director, Youth Services, Punjab.

