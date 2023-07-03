Ribhav, Prabir log win in tennis

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 2

Punjab’s Ribhav Saroha defeated Bhavyam Singh 6-0 6-1 in the boys’ U-16 final qualifying round on the opening day of the Roots AITA CS7 National Ranking Championship. Chandigarh’s Prabir Singh also marched to the next round by defeating Haryana’s Jaskirat Singh 6-3 6-2, while Parth Batra stunned third seeded Acmejot Singh 7-6(5) 6-0.

Chandigarh’s Raghav Veer Singh faced a tough competition from Maharashtra’s Bhav Nangla before logging a 6-7(2) 6-3 6-4 win, while Prem Yadav of Uttar Pradesh easily overpowered Haryana’s Arman Pujara 6-2 6-3. Nishchay outclassed Punjab’s Japnit Singh 6-3 6-1.