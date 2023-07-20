Rich haul for city weightlifters in Commonwealth

Chandigarh, July 19
Local weightlifter Paramveer Singh and Vanshita Verma bagged a rich haul of medals in the recently concluded Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Noida.
In the men’s junior category, Singh, a student of Chitkara International School, Sector 25, bagged the top position in the +109-kg event by lifting a total weight of 306 kg. In the youth category, he claimed his second gold medal in the +102-kg category. He lifted 136 kg in snatch and 170 kg in clean and jerk to claim the top position. Perhaps, it is the first time that a Chandigarh weightlifter has clinched two gold medals.
Earlier this year, Singh had surpassed his own record by lifting 177 kg in clean and jerk. Recently, Paramveer had set four new records by winning gold in the junior and sub-junior categories in the National Weightlifting Championship. He trains under the tutelage of weightlifting coach Karanbir Singh Buttar at the WCC Sports Complex in Sector 42.
Meanwhile, Vanshita clinched a gold medal by lifting 90 kg in snatch and 115 kg clean and jerk in the women’s senior 81-kg category.
