Rich haul for Raiza Dhillon in international shooting championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

Ace shooter Raiza Dhillon snagged medals in three events during the 15th Asian Shooting Championship in Changwon, South Korea.

She qualified on top in the junior women’s skeet event and went on to clinch a silver medal in the finals of the individual event. She and her teammates, Zara Mufaddal and Sanjana Sood, won a gold medal in the team event. Earlier, she had won a silver medal in the recently concluded Junior World Championship held at the same venue. She is coached by national gold medallist and international shooter Amrinder Cheema. She is currently pursuing her studies at MCM DAV College, Sector 36.

Besides, Harmehar Lally qualified on top in the mixed team event and went on to beat China in the final to secure another gold medal for the nation.

In the mixed team skeet event, the pair of Harmehar and Raiza scored 39 points to claim the top position. The runners-up, Chinese shooters, scored 29 points. In the individual qualification, she topped the charts with 116 points. In the women’s team competition, the team of Raiza, Zara and Sanjana posted 332 points to claim the top position. Raiza represents Haryana at the national circuit and will represent the state in the upcoming Goa National Games. For a year now, she has been a part of the Khelo India Programme. She practises at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.